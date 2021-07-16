Credit Agricole S A Takes Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Dover by 5.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,343,000 after purchasing an additional 224,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,080,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 609,276 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,564,000 after purchasing an additional 261,082 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total transaction of $4,421,100.00. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOV opened at $155.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Dover Co. has a one year low of $101.29 and a one year high of $156.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. upped their price target on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

