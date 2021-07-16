Credit Suisse AG Acquires 44,357 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,357 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBT. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 224.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Welbilt by 36.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welbilt in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.36 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05. Welbilt, Inc has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. CL King cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

