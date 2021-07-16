Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of Enerplus worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at $31,930,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Enerplus by 1,022.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,833,000 after buying an additional 3,598,283 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Enerplus by 379.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 2,397,668 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Enerplus by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,646,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enerplus by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,424 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus stock opened at $6.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $7.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.21.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. The company had revenue of $228.06 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.0271 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

ERF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

