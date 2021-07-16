Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 542.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,180 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in JFrog were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $20,106,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in JFrog by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in JFrog by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JFrog alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

FROG opened at $43.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -287.07. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.