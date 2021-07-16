Credit Suisse AG Purchases 247,196 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 96.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 503,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,196 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 757.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,591,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,362,000 after buying an additional 2,362,299 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 767.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 901,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 797,864 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 34.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 20,822 shares during the period. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $3.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 40.43 and a quick ratio of 40.43. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $5.04.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

