Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 51.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,805 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,503,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,458.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 344,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,201,000 after purchasing an additional 334,956 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,855,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,181.2% during the first quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 188,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after buying an additional 173,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $9,324,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

MSGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.17.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $77.11 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.38) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.36) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.