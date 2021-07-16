Credit Suisse AG Sells 5,413 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Ultra Clean worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $450,273,000 after purchasing an additional 840,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,599,000 after purchasing an additional 34,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,927,000 after purchasing an additional 38,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $48.35 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $392,389.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,205.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $93,886.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,172.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,993 shares of company stock worth $1,885,366. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

