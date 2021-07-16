Credit Suisse AG Sells 639 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Heska worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Heska in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Heska currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.83.

HSKA opened at $230.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -270.88 and a beta of 1.69. Heska Co. has a 1-year low of $87.62 and a 1-year high of $247.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.42.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heska Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

