Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Cricut Inc. provides technology platform. The company’s products include-Cricut Maker(R), the Cricut Explore(R) family, and Cricut Joy(R)- accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress(R), the Infusible Ink(TM) system and a diverse collection of materials. Cricut Inc. is based in SOUTH JORDAN, Utah. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

CRCT opened at $34.59 on Tuesday. Cricut has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.82 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Cricut will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Martin F. Petersen sold 20,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $412,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $5,561,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,139,063 shares of company stock worth $36,633,485 and sold 138,301 shares worth $7,927,620.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. 5.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

