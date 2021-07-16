Critical Review: BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) versus SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX)

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) and BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

SCWorx has a beta of 3.15, meaning that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SCWorx and BIT Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -159.23% -147.85% -78.18% BIT Mining -437.50% -37.15% -28.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for SCWorx and BIT Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of SCWorx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of SCWorx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SCWorx and BIT Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $5.21 million 4.64 -$7.40 million N/A N/A BIT Mining $3.34 million 64.00 -$34.21 million N/A N/A

SCWorx has higher revenue and earnings than BIT Mining.

Summary

BIT Mining beats SCWorx on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications in the United States. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse. It also offers various software solutions and services, such as virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management, a module that integrates the advanced data attributes created in the item master to the electronic medical records; charge description master management(CDM), a module, which assists healthcare providers by integrating the CDM data into the workflow of the hospitals purchasing systems; contract management, a module that assists healthcare providers to establish a contract management system and to provide care to patients; request for proposal automation solution; rebate management; ScanWorx, a mobile perioperative closed loop scanning solution; and data integration and warehousing, as well as solutions for integration of acquired businesses, which enable deployment of a virtual item master files. The company sells its solutions and services to hospitals and health systems through its distribution and reseller partnerships. In addition, it offers CageTix, a ticketing platform for mixed martial arts industry. Further, the company focuses on selling rapid test kits for COVID-19; and personal protective equipment. SCWorx Corp. is based in New York, New York.

About BIT Mining

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

