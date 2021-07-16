Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) PT Raised to $143.00 at Piper Sandler

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Crocs’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

CROX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.20.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $115.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.84. Crocs has a 12-month low of $33.34 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.73.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,478,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,984,898.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,188 shares of company stock valued at $8,894,394. 2.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

