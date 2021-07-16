Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) is Zebra Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 36.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the quarter. Cross Country Healthcare makes up about 1.6% of Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 15,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $982,789.72. Also, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCRN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.72. 1,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.17 million, a P/E ratio of 68.44, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.17. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

