Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) to post $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year sales of $6.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.23.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $669,019,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Crown Castle International by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,046,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787,088 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 485.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,729 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after buying an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,999,000 after buying an additional 571,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $202.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $203.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.62. The company has a market cap of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.25, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

