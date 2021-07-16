Css LLC Il Acquires 1,042 Shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

Css LLC Il raised its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned approximately 1.60% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 59.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MXE stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

