Css LLC Il Acquires 1,773 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Css LLC Il boosted its holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALT. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Altimmune by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALT shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Altimmune has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

ALT opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

