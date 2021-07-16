Css LLC Il Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Css LLC Il decreased its position in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,532 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in The India Fund were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFN. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in The India Fund by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFN stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.71. The India Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $22.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd.

The India Fund Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

