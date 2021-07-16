Css LLC Il Sells 2,703 Shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE)

Css LLC Il reduced its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned about 0.24% of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CEE opened at $27.73 on Friday. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.11.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on The Central and Eastern Europe Fund from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Central and Eastern Europe Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.