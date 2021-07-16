Css LLC Il Takes Position in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MRAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 63,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRAC. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marquee Raine Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $198,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRAC shares. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Marquee Raine Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MRAC opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88. Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Marquee Raine Acquisition Profile

Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

