Css LLC Il Takes Position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital (NASDAQ:GMBT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 33,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMBT. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

GMBT stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

