CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.250-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CURO Group also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.25-0.30 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

CURO Group stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. CURO Group has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 3.00.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 49.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 16,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $270,714.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,392.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 55,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $839,639.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,253,964 shares of company stock worth $19,972,912 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

