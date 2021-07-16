CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Short Interest Down 20.9% in June

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 14,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of UAN stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,400. CVR Partners has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $68.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.04.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 30.62%. The firm had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVR Partners stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.08% of CVR Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

