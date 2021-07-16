CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 133,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $647,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 74,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on PRU. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.85.

NYSE PRU opened at $100.30 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $60.16 and a one year high of $109.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.45 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.