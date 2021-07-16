CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stake in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,701 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in KT were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in KT by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,749,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,409,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KT by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,665,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,398,000 after acquiring an additional 98,857 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in KT by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 6,829,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in KT by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,774,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in KT by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,295,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,116,000 after acquiring an additional 54,037 shares in the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE:KT opened at $14.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.25. KT Co. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

