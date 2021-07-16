Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.69. Cyren shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 882,841 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.49.
Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cyren had a negative return on equity of 96.63% and a negative net margin of 52.71%. The business had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter.
About Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)
Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.
