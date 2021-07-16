Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.69. Cyren shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 882,841 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.67. The firm has a market cap of $46.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.49.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cyren had a negative return on equity of 96.63% and a negative net margin of 52.71%. The business had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cyren by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cyren during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Cyren by 115.7% during the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 60,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 32,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cyren during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

