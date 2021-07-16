Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Down 4.9%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) shares traded down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $25.23. 27,966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,178,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. increased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.54.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $257.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,268 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 14.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,197,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,333,000 after buying an additional 916,364 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the first quarter worth $20,810,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth $23,575,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the fourth quarter worth $20,507,000. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

