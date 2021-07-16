Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €106.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DAI. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Daimler in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €91.93 ($108.15).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €73.18 ($86.09) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €76.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. Daimler has a 1-year low of €36.50 ($42.94) and a 1-year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion and a PE ratio of 10.05.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Article: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.