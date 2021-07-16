Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 1,914.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,623,077 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 4.27% of Darling Ingredients worth $512,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 410.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.65 per share, with a total value of $133,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DAR opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.05. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.54.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.