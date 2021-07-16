Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Dev Ittycheria Sells 299,400 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Dev Ittycheria sold 299,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $28,517,850.00.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Dev Ittycheria sold 100,400 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.68, for a total value of $8,200,672.00.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of -739.09 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. Datadog’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $7,764,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,313,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 34.4% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 440,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,696,000 after acquiring an additional 112,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 77.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DDOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. initiated coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.74.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

