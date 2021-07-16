DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DVA opened at $119.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.85 and a 12-month high of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other DaVita news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 27,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $3,306,417.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,608,849.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.