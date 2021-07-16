Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Director Purchases $208,000.00 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Director Papanek Julie Grant bought 13,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $208,000.00.

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $27.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAWN. Wedbush began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

