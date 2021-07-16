Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) Short Interest Up 89.4% in June

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:DCHPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, a growth of 89.4% from the June 15th total of 105,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 501.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DCHPF traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.80. 408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.36. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $65.80.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.