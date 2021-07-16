Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €170.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been assigned a €170.00 ($200.00) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DHER. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €154.65 ($181.94).

Shares of DHER opened at €122.40 ($144.00) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €111.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion and a PE ratio of -17.55. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 52 week high of €145.40 ($171.06).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

