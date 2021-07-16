Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $118 million-$118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DLA traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,756. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Delta Apparel has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $35.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.20 million. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Apparel will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delta Apparel stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 24,022.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

