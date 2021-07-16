Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €24.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €22.02 ($25.91).

FRA DTE opened at €18.22 ($21.44) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.43.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

