DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 62.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,278 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 25,046 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of DexCom by 141.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $441.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of 86.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.63 and a 1 year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. upped their price target on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.31.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total value of $2,102,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total value of $1,279,236.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,111,504.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,203 shares of company stock worth $26,979,356 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

