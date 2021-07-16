Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 128.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FANG stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.10.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

