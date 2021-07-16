Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Up 47.4% in June

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 47.4% from the June 15th total of 888,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Diana Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 461,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DSX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,781,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,510. Diana Shipping has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $357.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $39.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

