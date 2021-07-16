Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DBD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 242,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 4.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $943.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

