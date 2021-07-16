Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 2,250 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.40% of Neogen worth $66,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Neogen by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Neogen by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,863,000 after buying an additional 133,507 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 4th quarter worth $1,854,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28,203 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Neogen by 209.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 63,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 1,921 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $186,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,696 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,285.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $44.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.43 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 52-week low of $33.11 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

Separately, TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

