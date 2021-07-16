Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $64.12 Million Stock Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,633 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.08% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $64,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOSL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,521,000 after purchasing an additional 132,333 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 111,160 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $2,950,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AOSL opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.81. The company has a market cap of $700.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.59. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $169.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $128,908.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AOSL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

