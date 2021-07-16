Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 146,371 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,557 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 146,371 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $67,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 38,887 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth about $3,861,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $6,433,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys stock opened at $256.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.12. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.19 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.89 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,475 shares of company stock worth $900,323 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.77.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

