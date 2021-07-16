Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 40,960 Shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 8.06% of CAI International worth $63,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC raised its position in CAI International by 256.8% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 47,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 34,310 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in CAI International by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CAI International in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in CAI International in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in CAI International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 89,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. William Blair lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of CAI International stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. CAI International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The stock has a market cap of $962.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.36 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

