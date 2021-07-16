Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 900,618 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,291 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of U.S. Concrete worth $66,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 238,145 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth about $680,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of U.S. Concrete by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 500,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,728,000 after acquiring an additional 178,371 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,286,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in U.S. Concrete by 51.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after purchasing an additional 103,232 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $36,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $136,952 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.23. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.83 and a 12-month high of $78.99.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist raised their target price on U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, U.S. Concrete has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

