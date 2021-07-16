Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DIISY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

