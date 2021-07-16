Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.39.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $123.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $47.42 and a one year high of $127.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.03.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

