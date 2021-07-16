DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.76

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.76 and last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 12360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.02.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. DLocal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

About DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

