DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Shares Down 4.4%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.45 and last traded at $46.78. 5,686 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 918,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.95.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of DLocal in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. DLocal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

About DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

