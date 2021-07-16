DMScript Price Reaches $0.0211 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last week, DMScript has traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. DMScript has a market cap of $1.27 million and $253,881.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00039535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00108507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00148673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,142.35 or 0.99885194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

