Doctors Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.71 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $163.23 million and approximately $4.71 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00002279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00051441 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000710 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000116 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 94.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.