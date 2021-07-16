Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,047,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,955 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Dolby Laboratories worth $103,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,230,000 after acquiring an additional 859,666 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $67,801,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 28.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,777,559 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $274,200,000 after acquiring an additional 612,019 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 45.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 695,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,717,000 after acquiring an additional 215,945 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,045,000 after acquiring an additional 182,601 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $99.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.81.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,849,313 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

